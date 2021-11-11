XBOX GAME PASS GAMES YOU CAN ENJOY WHILE RELAXING

There are times when all you want to do is unwind and play some Xbox games. There are numerous games that you can play from the comfort and privacy of your home or holiday resort, including real money top online casino games. Below is a list of Xbox Game Pass you can enjoy while relaxing.

Farming 17

Farming 17 is among the most leisurely games available on Xbox Pass. If you are unfamiliar with the game, don’t worry since there are a handful of guides that will demonstrate to you how to begin preparing the land for your farm. It’s a fun game, particularly if you want to start an agriculture career.

Fishing Sim World Pro Tour

If you want to have an outdoor experience while staying in the comfort and privacy of your home, then this is a game meant for you. In this game, you can even get to compete in online fishing tournaments.

Human Fall Flat

You will be having to navigate your little dough man and having to throw them off a ledge to the next stage of this game. The game will not only help you unwind, but it will also keep your brain fresh. You could even opt to enjoy it with a friend, and it is also available online.

Minecraft

You can enjoy this game with your clan in the comfort and privacy of your house using split-screen multiplayer. You can also play the game with your friends or online.

My Time At Portia

My Time at Portia is all about a small boy who comes to the island town of Portia to discover a homestead left to him by his dad. He’ll be repairing some of the items his father left. The game is about repairing, acquiring, and selling, and it even comes with a user guide.

Pikuniku

The game is both entertaining and relaxing. In this game, you will be tasked with resolving issues for the residents of a small town. Your character will have the appearance of a barefoot Mr. Noisy.