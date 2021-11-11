Top Simulation Games on Xbox Game Pass You Have to Try

Xbox Game Pass is loaded with amazing content and it has plenty of simulation games. However, these types of games normally try to follow real-life activities. And situations in a way that allows gamers to explore them on a deeper level. The games often give some sort of puzzle to solve or need strategies to complete them successfully.

In this article, we are going to give you the simulation games on Xbox Game Pass you must try.

Prison Architect PC

If you wanted to design your prison, then Prison Architect PC is the best for you. You do not only have to build the prison but also staff it with employees.

However, Prison Architect PC has different modes where you can try to escape your prison. While it does come with a bit of a learning curve, this game offers plenty of depth and content just like many games found at the best online casinos.

Cities: Skylines

Moreover, growing a city is a challenging process. But it is one you’ll be able to take on in the game Cities: Skylines. Nevertheless, this game tasks you with adding buildings, creating roadways, and helping the lives of your citizens.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard

Furthermore, this is one of the Xbox games you have to try. Those who’ve always dreamed of flying lots of aeroplanes must download this game. In this game, you can take your plane anywhere in the world, and choose from a wide range of aircraft. This is one of the simulation games that have realistic weather conditions.

Endless Legend

In addition, Endless Legend is one of the games that put you in charge of building an empire from scratch. So you can choose from 14 factions and then use them to collect resources to help your empire grow.

In this game, players also have to raise armies to expand. And you can form alliances with other factions along the way.

In conclusion, these are some of the simulation games on the Xbox Game Pass you have to try. But if you’re not interested in trying them, you can try playing online casino games.