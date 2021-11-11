Technology in workplaces

Technology has made work quite easier in workplaces and not only that it has made work quite progressives. Ever since the invention of computers and laptops, work has now become easier and efficient as one can now do multitasks on the same computer at the same time.

It makes business more efficient

With the invention of the desktop and the invention of the internet, technology has made the life of workers and businessmen quite easy as one can do different tasks with the help of the desktop and the internet.

One can type, create tables on the article, save the article and make changes to the article using the same document.

It ensures accuracy

The use of desktops ensures accuracy when working with numbers or formulas. The use of technology ensures neatly arranged tables one the article and accurate formulas. It is easy to make accounting statements on desktops as well as making financial statements. Technology has brought the invention of programs such as excel which has multiple formulas and also accounting documents as QuickBooks which helps when making accounts statements.

It ensures competition in the marketplace

Technology makes the business profitable as it will be competing with other profitable businesses. If the business’ competitors are using the internet, your business has to use the internet as well so that it will match its competitors. The Internet also helps in time management which is the main aspect of completion in businesses.

Buying and selling online

One should consider buying and selling online. This helps in reaching a wide range of people when advertising your business like online gambling products. You can also advertise your business online through platforms such as whatsApp,facebook, youtube, and Twitter where there is a wide range of people.

Creating a social platform for your customers

Creating a social platform for customers gives room to customers to give suggestions on your product as well as the things they think you should add or consider about your product.

Creating online offices

Creating local offices helps one to communicate with customers that are far away or customers that are not in that region. Considering the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, online offices prove to be the safest way to handle a business because there will be no contact between the seller and the buyer.