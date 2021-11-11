New Xbox Games Release October 2021

The latest series of the Xbox one series is here now. The long-awaited Xbox series XS are here now however they are only available to those who are live gold members. Here are the games that are available right now.

Hover

Join a bunch of youthful rebels known as the Gamers as they battle oppressive rules while doing astonishing tricks and combos in a future 3D open environment. Help the citizens and find a way to the Orbital Station with high-tech gear that allows for incredible jumps and speeds.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

If you have been following up on this game here is a chance for you to continue with it. In the past, three months players witnessed the destruction of Racoon City. It’s now your turn to help Claire find her brother Chris. Join her on her journey through Europe. Some online casino Australia sites also have similar game, but is an online slot.

Aero

To an incredibly licensed soundtrack, speed through stunning environments, tracing light ribbons, and fighting epic boss battles. Feel the groove and release the energy that lives in the music with music from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal, and more.

Castlevania: Harmony of despair

If you are a fan of some old stories about vampires this is the game for you are better with Dracula. Get to defeat your enemies. The game is way much better now with a 6 player co-op. have fun while you div into the return of Dracula the series.

Conclusion

These are the Xbox games that are available on the gold program. Set yourself one of these armed you will babble to experience the plates intense Xbox series. If you have an Xbox game pass ultimate you get to e enjoy all the gold benefits available on the latest series of Xbox games.