When it comes to entertainment, music is one of the interesting topics to talk about. DJs have become the most popular artists in the music industry over recent years. Mostly when fans talk about DJs they are looking at the most popular, the most paid, and the one with the most topping hits. In this article, we are going to look at the world's highest-paid DJs.

1. The Chainsmokers

Net worth – $46 million

The Chainsmokers first hit the charts in 2014 with their single selfie leading to a great breakthrough for them. The team consists of a DJ from America and a production pair of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall. Since their topping single selfie, they have also produced other hit singles which include Closer ft. Halsey, Don’t Let Me Down and Roses.

2. Marshmello

Net Worth – $40 million

DJ Marshmello whose real name is Cristopher Comstock is well known for wearing a custom mask with the image of a marshmallow covering his full head while performing. It’s said he does this to protect his identity. He became famous through the remixes he made of Jack u and Zedd songs. He also went on to produce some hits which include Happier, Silence, Friends, and Wolves.

3. Calvin Harris

Net Worth – $38.5 million

Calvin Harris also known as Adam Wiles is best known for his hit singles: Feels, Feel so Close, We Found Love, and Summer. He carried the throne of the highest-paid DJ for more than 6 years before Marshmello came and took his place leaving him at number 3.

4. Steve Aoki

Net Worth – $30 MILLION

Steve Aoki is not only a DJ but he is also a musician, record executive, and producer. He is very hardworking and is said to host around 250 shows every year. He also has various business ventures, including Samsung and Diesel endorsements.