Here are some of the biggest scandals to ever rock the movie industry.

Kristen Stewart Cheating Scandal

Whenever a film star gets involved with someone from the film credits, there is likely to be some noise. However, when there is infidelity implicated, it may quickly escalate into a full-fledged controversy. This was the scenario with Kristen Stewart, the actress of Snow White and the Huntsman, and filmmaker Rupert Sanders.

Photographers captured the couple kissing, and the photographs that were published made quite a commotion. Kristen Stewart had been in a serious relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, while Rupert Sanders was married with two children.

Whitewashing in Ghost in a Shell

Whitewashing has lately been a buzzword in the film business, and it refers to films that hire a white character in what should have been an ethnic part. Among the most recent whitewashing scandals centred on Scarlet Johansson’s newest role in Ghost in the Shell.

So, immediately after it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson will play Major Motoko Kusanagi, many began criticizing the whitewashing of one of Japan’s most renowned figures in contemporary culture. The movie has been unable to avoid the controversy and outrage over its selection. And, has made some losses in the process as well.

Casting Female Leads for Ghostbusters

The teaser infamously became the most hated video ever on YouTube. And, although this is primarily caused by people disliking the female leads, it overwhelmed the clip itself. No one could remark whether they felt the trailer was excellent or poor without it devolving into a discussion about the female protagonists. The same was true of the picture. Those who supported female leads in Hollywood felt obligated to enjoy the picture, while those who opposed the notion felt obligated to despise it.