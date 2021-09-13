Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed.

The “OMG Cable” works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a mile away. They work by creating a Wi-Fi hotspot that a hacker can connect to, and using a simple web app they can record keystrokes.

Zip on over to macrumors for the full scoop and video demonstration!