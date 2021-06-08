How Many Slot Games are available to play in 2021?

When the first virtual video slot appeared at online casinos in 1996, nobody in or out of the industry could envisage just how successful these games would become. Slot games have not only taken over from table games at online casinos such as https://www.wizardslots.com, but they have also consistently been the most popular form of gambling for the past few years, and revenue figures back this up nicely.

Slot Game Development

Slots have developed into highly sophisticated games with extremely intricate bonus rounds where multipliers and special symbols such as sticky wilds, expanding wilds are walking wilds add even more thrills to every reel spin. Last year was like no other, with a bumper crop of highly inventive slot games hitting the market, and 2021 promises to continue this trend.

2021 Slot Game Numbers

What is guaranteed is that everyone’s favourite slot providers will be active in 2021 and each will no doubt have games waiting to be released with the hope of producing the next big thing in slots. Expect NetEnt, Red Tiger, Play n Go, Quickspin, Playtech and many more to be represented this year. It is hard to put a number on just how many new games will be released each month but with 10 plus hitting the market month on month, you get some idea of the choice out there building for punters. If you factor in the amounts of slots already available at online casinos, then these new releases bolster the number of slots available to play in 2021, to a number that most casinos cannot accommodate all at once.

What’s New in The Busy 2021 Slot Market?

As always, classic slot games stand their ground and continue to be part of the online casino lounge furniture. So, if you still want to spin slots like Book of Dead, Cleopatra, and Starburst, then you can. If you fancy something new, then you are spoilt for choice. January alone sees the release of Forest Queen Jackpots by Yggdrasil, Lord Merlin and the Lady of The Lake, by Play N Go, Defenders of the Realm by High 5 Games, Loco the Monkey by Quickspin, and Fruit Shop Megaways by NetEnt.

February highlights include Gates of Olympus by Pragmatic Play and another addition to the Megaways craze in the shape of IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Megaways and Aztec Gold Extra Gold Megaways.

The rest of the year is expected to see bigger Megaways releases and more historical slots such as those based on Ancient Greek and Egyptian mythology also headlining. Look out for Red Tiger’s Riddle of The Sphinx, Pearls of Poseidon by Leander, and Quickspin’s Guardian of Athens.

Final Thoughts

By the time we reach the end of 2021, another one hundred plus slot games will have been added to the library of thousands of slots that are available for the public to play. Amongst all these releases, there are bound to be a couple of classics and maybe even some new trendsetters.