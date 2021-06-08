Casino Games you should always Play online

Playing in a casino online is one of the best ways to entertain yourself. The games are designed to excite, the sophisticated visuals are guaranteed to entice you, and the user-friendly interface results in a smooth experience of casino playing. Thanks to these perks, millions of people are regular online casino players in the UK.

If you are thinking of joining the ranks of casino players, this article will help you choose the right spin to win games to play. Casino playing can be confusing at first – with so many choices, how do you pick the right one? In this article, you will find information about the different options available as well as advice on which one is suitable for you.

Slots

Slot games have many advantages: they are fun, easy to play, do not require strategy or skill, are easily accessible and come in all shapes and sizes. What is more, the winning potential spans from a few pounds to a few million pounds! Perhaps that is why slots are the most popular games in the history of casino.

If the following apply to you, you should consider trying out slots:

You like games of chance.

You like easy, laidback playing that doesn’t require conscious effort.

You like games with good graphics and sound design as well as interesting characters and storylines.

Here are some slot games that are considered to be profitable and fun:

Extra Chilli Megaways (Big Time Gaming);

Gonzo’s Quest (NetEnt);

Blood Suckers (Microgaming);

1429 Uncharted Seas (Thunderkick);

Starburst (NetEnt).

Blackjack

Chance and skill are married in Blackjack. The objective is to get a hand with a count of 21 or as close to it as possible. To win, the player’s hand count must be higher than the dealer’s without going over 21 (busting).

At the start of a Blackjack game, the players and the dealer receive two cards each. The players’ cards are dealt face-up, while the dealer has one card face-down (the hole card) and one facing up. The best possible Blackjack hand is an opening deal of an ace with any ten-point card. This hand is called the “natural”.

In the following rounds, players choose to either keep their hand as it is or have another card dealt to them to get closer to the count of 21. By having an additional card dealt the player might bust and lose or achieve a better hand and win.

Consider playing Blackjack if the following apply to you:

· You know your way around a card deck, can count cards and calculate your odds.

· You like an intriguing game that is suspenseful until the final showdown.

· You enjoy an authentic casino experience, i.e. a game with a dealer.

Roulette

This is the next most popular casino game. Roulette is often recommended to be played and for good reasons: it has one of the lowest house edges out of all the casino games (2.7% in European Roulette). Players have good chances of winning in Roulette and the wide range of bets means many different players can take part in the game comfortably.

The game is very easy to get the hang of – just bet on single numbers or entire sections of the game wheel and see where the ball lands. If you guessed the position of the ball correctly, you win.

Consider playing roulette if the following statements appeal to you:

· You like games of chance with instant payouts.

· You trust your intuition.

· You have good money management skills and good judgement (the game is risky when betting high amounts).