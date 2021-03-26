Easy Card Games for Date Night

Being stuck in the house all the time does not mean that you have to get bored and sleep all day. instead, there are certain games that you can play with your loved one, apart from online casino games at sites like best australian online casino sites.

The great thing about these 2-players card games that we are going to list here is that they are so easy to play and they are so much fun. In the section below, we will share with you some of the easy card games that you can play with your partner.

Easy 2-Player Card Games For Couples

Here are some of the card games to play on date night.

War

This is a very simple game that can be played by 2 people. To play the game, you will need a single standard deck of cards. You will notice that the game is really entertaining and is a good way to pass the time. The player who wins the game is the one who has the highest card.

Slapjack

This game is also known as Slaps and will allow you to play with your loved one. Again, just like the game above, you will need a single standard playing card deck to get started. The game, also know as Heart Attack, is a lot of fun. To add a little flare, you can give shots to the loser, or the winner gets kisses or a lap dance.

Crazy Eights

This is a very popular game that has been around for a very long time now. This card game can be played by anything between 2 to 7 people for a twist. It is a shedding type of game, which means there is one ultimate winner at the end of a round. However, if you are going to be playing against your partner, then there is just one loser and one winner. Just like the other games on this list, the game is very easy to play. In order to win the game, you have to get rid of all the other players in the game. To do that, you must get rid of their cards. There is a discard pile in the middle where you must throw all cards wit