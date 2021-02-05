U.S. Navy Has Patents on Tech It Says Will ‘Engineer the Fabric of Reality’

Sounds like the US Navy is reverse engineering UFO tech and patenting it?

Vice has all the gory details…

The following two tabs change content below.

Andy

I'm an eternal optimist, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, coder, love RVs, cats and nuclear submarines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *