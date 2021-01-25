Understanding Online Slots RTP

When it comes to online casino games, slots are the most popular due to their simplicity and various features. According to https://www.acepokies.net/, before choosing a slot game to play, a lot of players look at the return to player (RTP) in order to determine if it’s worth playing or not.

For those that have no idea what the return to player is, we are going to explain below.

What is Return to Player (RTP)?

Return to player is the percentage that determines how much the game pays out over a certain period of. What this means is that if the RTP is high, the slot game pays better.

For instance, if a slot game comes with a return-to-play of 98%, it simply means that for every $100 that you bet on the machine, you will get back $98. This makes the house age of the slot game only 2%. Therefore, over a certain period of betting on a certain machine, you have an advantage.

However, players will need to understand that the return to player doesn’t show you how often you’re likely to win. In fact, you will find that two slot games with the same RTP may have difference variances. That means when you play a certain game, you may have more chances of winning within a short space of time while on the other one, you don’t win as often.

It should also be noted that slot games come with random number generators, which determine the results of the game. As a result, the results of spins are completely random, which makes the RTP just an average estimation.

Is the Return to Player Important?

The RTP is important in that it’s the one that attracts players. In fact, if games have high return to player percentages, people are drawn to sign up at the respective casino. After all, it’s not surprising that’ players only want to win when they play casino games like online blackjack, and therefore, only play games with higher payouts.