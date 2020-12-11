People often measure success of an automobile based on speed. This has caused car manufacturers to focus on manufacturing fast cars. To date there are many cars that are competing to be number one when it comes to speed. Here are the fastest cars in the world.

Devel Sixteen With 560 kph (347 mph) Top Speed

This car will costs you $2.2 Million. The engine of this car is a 12.3-litre V16, which is force-fed by four turbochargers. The engine then produces 5,007 horsepower. The car weighs 2,300 kilograms, according to its manufacturers. Maybe you can afford it after winning a jackpot at sites like Australia pokies online.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut with 531 kph (330 mph) Top Speed

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut will cost you $2.8 million. The engine produces 1,600-horsepower. It has a drag coefficient of 0.278. The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is based on aerodynamics, precise handling as well as downforce. The leg and headroom of this car is one of the best. The car also has a comprehensive climate control system. The company has not however released its acceleration information.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ with 490.48 kph (304 mph) Top Speed

The side spiral makes the Chiron line iconic. The car has an upgraded engine that is powerful. The car p9is made up of carbon fibre which is light as well as durable. It is also based on aerodynamics. It is one of the most stable and fast cars that you will find on the market. This i8s because it has a combination of low drag and downforce.

Hennessey Venom F5, 484 kph (301 mph) Top Speed

Hennessey Venom F5 has an all new carbon fiber chassis. It was built on carbon fiber. The car has a bespoke twin-turbocharged engine. The car has not yet been released but it is promising to be one of the fastest cars in the world. Visit jeux de casino en argent réel, for real money casino games.

SSC Tuatara, 482 kph (300 mph) Top Speed

The engine of this car generates 1160 tonnes of horsepower. The car is one of the fastest car8s in the world at the moment.