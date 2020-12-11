The Evolution of the Xbox

Xbox and online casino gaming are some of the best inventions ever created for the world. And, they have been constantly evolving since their invention back in the 2000s. According to best online casino ca, the gaming industry has changed so drastically that very soon the games might just come to life. But, this article is going to be giving you a rough idea of how it all began.

History of the Xbox

The first Xbox hit the market back in 2001. Initially the whole idea had been on the board and in the labs since 1998. The gaming console would work hand in hand with Microsoft and be supported by the Windows 2000 software. With the biggest software developer of that time, Bill Gates, supporting it, the Xbox quickly got attention from the masses.

Gates introduced the whole idea to the world in 2000. And, after the world seemed to be interested, the Xbox developers immediately connected with the Bungie studios to get their first game. The game Halo: Combat Evolved was developed for the Xbox.

Introducing Xbox to the World

The first introduction of the world to the Xbox was in November at a Toys ‘R’ Us store in Times Square. At that time, the major competition that the gaming console had was the PlayStation. And, at first it was hard to beat the competition. But, once all the negative comments had been eliminated, everything went into order.

The Xbox Versus PS4

Just like casino games, Xbox gaming is constantly evolving therefore, it has managed to fight off competition from the PS4 in some parts. For example, the Xbox has some of the best Ports and storage when it comes to gaming. The Xbox has quite a number of ports that you can connect to. Additionally, there is ample storage that you can get to.

The Xbox has also been commanded for being highly user friendly. The user interface is meant to help you get easy access to your gaming. Therefore, you do not have to worry about missing out on anything.