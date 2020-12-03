Slingo games are simply bingo and slot players’ dream come true! Yes…! A mixture of Slots and Bingo in one game! The game was created in New Jersey by Sal Falciglia and Dave Lyons in 1994. Slingo has become very famous in the UK online gambling industry over the years. The top Slingo provider in the UK is known as Slingo Originals. Slingo has developed fast and the games come with high-quality graphics and features. Be it the themes, the game, or the soundtrack… All this offers a different and exciting experience… Since Slingo is available on most online casino sites such as Lucky VIP, try out this combination of slots and bingo when you get the chance.

Slingo Rainbow Riches

These little green men are a must for Slingo! On Slingo Rainbow Riches the game comes with a pot of gold, leprechauns, free spins, and bonus rounds. With a 5X5 bingo card and 25 pay lines, you can play this game on the device of your choice!

Slingo XXXtreme

The heat is on with Slingo XXXtreme! Played on a 5X5 grid, you can land on the fire features such as Free Spins, Super Joker, Joker, and the Devil. In the game, beware of the Devil as this will block you from landing any wins…

Deal or No Deal Slingo

You might recognise this game as it is based on the famous TV Show – Deal or No Deal. You will land on 10 Spins per game and when the number pops up on the reels, it will show on the grid as well and the number shown will be marked off! The game comes with a slight twist, since it’s Deal or No Deal, a banker will offer you a deal where you need to choose between Deal or No Deal.

Monopoly Slingo

Who remembers playing Monopoly? Well, relive this classic game but in a Bingo and Slot form! Played on a 5X5 grid, this game comes with 25 of the 26 property cards, yet the 26 is dealt with along with the Bonus Property. The game comes with top features such as a cash prize, the Get Out of Jail feature, and much more…

Slingo Advance

Let’s blast off with Slingo Advance! The game takes place in space. This game comes with 3 jackpot levels. When you land on a full house, you will get a ‘T’ shape and another full house when you mark off numbers in an ‘X’ Shape. Are you ready for this intergalactic journey?

Slingo Berserk

Based on a Viking-theme, this game comes with four jackpots… Yes, you heard that right. With four jackpots, you can land interesting prizes. The jackpots are the Mini Jackpot, Minor, Mega, and Major. The Mega jackpot awards 10,000x your stake amount!

Slingo Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

We all have seen this show, how about playing it in a Slingo form? With Slingo Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, you need to cross off 5 numbers in a row to get the symbols. This game comes packed with features! Players will also find the same atmosphere as the television show waiting.