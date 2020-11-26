Don’t Get Bored On Holiday, Try These Games

Check out these fun mobile games while you’re on holiday

Deck ‘em

Here we have a boxing card game. Look, kid. You’re not even a contender. You’re a nobody. A total long shot. The champ is a stone cold killer. As big as an ox. Stronger than oak. But you got a lot of heart, kid.

And Mickey loves you.

Deck ‘Em! is a boxing card game. Try and survive twelve rounds with the undisputed champion of the world, and you’ll be a winner in my books, kid.

Much like solitaire, the object of the game, much like many card games, is simply to play and strategize. Each fight is different. Sometimes you’ll win. Sometimes you’ll lose.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower

Fight tactical battles, summon epic champions all in a huge campaign with daily quests and hoards of treasure. Battle your way through hundreds of stages with unique tactical challenges, using your favourite Champions from Warhammer’s Age of Sigmar.

Fight through the chaotic Silver Tower. Lair of the hideous Gaunt Summoner.

Stormcast, Darkoath, Aelves, and other Champions from all over the Mortal Realms will enter the tower, driven by vengeance, honour, or even to gain the boon of the Gods themselves. They will fight Acolytes, Tzaangors, Daemons and all manner of monsters that make up the legions of the Chaos God Tzeentch.

Only by beating the Summoner's trials can the Champions have a chance at escape!

Rowdy City Wrestling

Every wrestling career has to start somewhere. For you it’s the mean streets of Rowdy City. Rowdy City’s Wrestling gym is a place where dreams can be made or crushed. You will meet a variety of characters throughout your career, some who want to help you and others who maybe have other plans for you.

In career mode you will start as a nobody and fight your way towards the RCW World Championships. It’s not going to be an easy journey, you will fight in 1 vs 1 matches, six person brawls and royal rumble events. The aim of the game is to earn cash to improve your stats so you can take on the guys at the top. If you need a bit of extra cash you can pick up a part time job lugging boxes around, or take the more dangerous route and do some street fights.

There are a variety of characters to unlock and an endless mode that lets you jump straight into a royal rumble mode.