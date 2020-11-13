Top Apps For November 2020

Lets review a few interesting apps to help us close out 2020 with a happy heart.

First up is a recent one called MEOWTALK. Presumably it can interpret the common vocalizations of your cat!

Each cat has their own unique vocabulary they use to communicate with their “parents”. For example, each cat has their own distinct meow for “food” or for “let me out.” This is not necessarily a language, as cats do not share the same meows to communicate the same thing, but they can use Machine Learning to interpret an individual cat’s meows.

Once you create a profile for your cat, a simple process that requires just providing your cat’s name, you are ready to start translating your cat’s meows. Several translations are already built-in but specific translations but the app will require a little training to recognize your cat’s specific meow-cabulary. If you know a translation is wrong, just fix it through the app and select the correct translation. This helps the app learn. You can create new translation labels if you don’t see a suitable one.

The vision for MeowTalk is for the app to translate the cat’s meow into human speech, giving your cat a true voice.

Custom Widgets – Design & Use

This is a stylish home screen widget maker.

Personalize your home screen like never before. New iOS14 widgets will make your home screen stylish and fancy. Just a perfect way to show your style. Design your own weather or clock widget, maybe you want to monitor the pollen count or see your Audible library. It’s all fair game now that IOS 14 allows you to develop your own widgets.

AFK Arena

A classic RPG with stunning artistic beauty. Kick back and enjoy it!

Play while you relax: Let your heroes fight for you when you log off! Reap the rewards when you log on! Hone your heroes by collecting over a hundred heroes from seven unique factions! Gain experience and rewards while AFK! Employ unique strategies – Combine heroes, skills and factional bonuses to outplay your enemies! You can let this game continuing playing while you switch to Powerplay and earn some serious rewards with sports betting, virtual casinos and so much more.

Playbook: Build a Startup

Are you a Founder? You just started your Startup? You have an idea you are working on? You just launched and want to grow, raise money and hire a team? -> Then this App is for you!

Learn in over 100+ video courses from Founders & Industry Experts from companies like Uber, PayPal, Spotify, Twitter, Google, Amazon, Soundcloud, Tidal & many more how to build better products and companies.

You’ll learn everything from developing product, design thinking, building team culture, fundraising and so much more.