A Disturbing Twinkie That Has, So Far, Defied Science

Like many people, Purrington believed Twinkies are basically immortal, although the official shelf life is 45 days, his box of Twinkies was 12 years old. He removed a Twinkie from the box, unwrapped it — it looked fine — and took a bite…
Read the story at NPR, or even better, listen to it below.
