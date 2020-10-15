iOS 14 Features We Simply Love

While others happen to have fallen in love with Android, we will not even bother denying the fact that we simply love our iOS devices because they are also compatible with slot machines also known as machine a sous in French. And there is a reason, actually serval of them in fact why we simply love our iOS devices especially the latest iPhone that is operating on iOS 14. If you are using an iPhone and haven’t upgraded your phone yet to the latest iOS, you are missing out on some of the most interesting and worthwhile features ever.

iOS 14 Features

The Translate App

As much as the iPhone has always operated on iOS, there are times when they have gad to rely on Google for some of their features, like translate for instance. However, gone are the days when iPhone users had to rely on Google Translate as iOS 14 has its inbuilt translate app.

The New Widgets and New Home

As much as love our iOS devices, there was always envied the aspect that we could never add widgets on the home screen. But now we are glad to say that with iOS 14 we now have that feature. Such that if you have a favourite application that you want to get easy access to, you can easily pin the widget onto your home screen, making it faster to access your favourite apps and other applications.

Picture in Picture

Picture in Picture will be able to create a thumbnail of an image of a video that continues to play even when you are on another application or screen. This becomes very helpful when you want to switch to doing something else on your phone but you dint want to stop your video.

These are but a few of the features that you will be able to get access to when using iOS 14. If you want to know the full package, then you had better make sure that you update your phone to the latest iOS operating software.