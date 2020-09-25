Most Common Electrical Faults (And How To Fix Them)

Sometimes, our trusted and beloved electrical devices can grow faulty, and there are many different reasons for that. From occurrences such as power surges and overheating, things can happen to our technology that can cause damage that ranges from slight issues to machine breaking problems.

Furthermore, many of these faults are common and can be easily avoided and fixed, as long as you know what to look out for and what you should be avoiding. Here are some of the most common electrical faults that can cause your electronics to not perform at their best, as well as some ideas on how to fix them.

Power Surges

Sometimes, the voltage coming from our mains electricity can suddenly increase in power, and this is known as a power surge. This can be caused by numerous things, such as lightning strikes, damage to power lines and even poor-quality electrical wiring in the house. Surges only last a couple of microseconds, but frequent occurrences can damage electrical components within connected machines, degrading their life expectancy.

To reduce the amount of power surges, it might be worth disconnecting shoddy and cheap electronics, as these are often the main culprits. Another protective measure is to connect tvs diodes to your devices as these are components that can protect sensitive electronics from transient voltages.

Faulty Light Switches

A flickering light or a dimmer switch that doesn’t adjust light properly can be extremely annoying. More often than not, these issues are a result of poor workmanship in the electrical wiring or may be down to sub-standard products. The best way to fix these issues is to get in a reliable and well-reviewed electrician to assess the situation.

Faults in the lighting can be signs that the switches have been superseded and that important fixtures have been removed. There may also be a fault with the actual outlet or circuit within your house, but thankfully, all of these can be rectified with help from a specialist.

Tripping Circuit Breaker

A circuit breaker that’s constantly tripping can be extremely frustrating, especially when you don’t know why it’s always turning itself off. High wattage items such as microwaves, toasters, or hairdryers can cause circuits to trip when they’re used alongside other power consuming items that are collectively sucking up too much juice.

To help solve this issue, it’s best to uses high power items on their own and to disconnect other items so that circuits aren’t overloaded. You can also try to use these items at lower settings so that your circuitry can cope better; however, sometimes a tripped circuit can indicate a busted item that’s not working as it should.

High Energy Bill

An unexpectedly high energy bill can be suggestive of a faulty electrical item that’s using a lot more electricity than it should to operate. This most commonly happens to fridges, freezers, and washing machines and can be a result of their filters becoming jammed with dust and other particles, or because they’re overloaded. To solve this issue, be sure to vacuum and clean the fans and filters regularly so that they’re not obstructed and try to reduce your loads. Doing so might save your devices and also a few bucks on your bills as well.