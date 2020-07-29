Top Tech Tools Every Nurse Needs

Are you a busy nurse working in the healthcare industry, trying to find ways to make your life as smooth, organized, and efficient as possible? Perhaps that means adjustments at work, or maybe your personal life – anything that helps and makes things easier overall is usually welcomed. This is where technology has really managed to swoop in and fill a gap. It is absolutely incredible how many tech tools people have available to them nowadays and just how functional they are.

With that said, it can seem a bit overwhelming to wade through all the options and figure out what the must-have tech tools are. Not to worry, as we’ve done the research and digging for you and have come up with a list of the top tech tools that every nurse needs in their life.

Smartwatch – Have a Bevy of Tools and Information at Your Fingertips

If you haven’t yet dipped your toes into the world of smartwatches, let 2020 be the year you give them a try. While they are certainly functional as a watch, it is all the additional features that really shine on these tech tools.

Some of the standout features on these watches include such things as a timer, alarm, calendar, the ability to read and respond to text messages and emails, the weather report, excellent fitness tracking abilities, the ability to receive calls, social media notifications, and so much more. It seems like with each new model that is released, the features become more and more high-tech.

As for which smartwatches are the best for 2020, there are a few that really stand out. Top models include the Fitbit Versa 2, Apple Watch Series 5 or 3, Amazfit Bip S, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. These models start at under $100 and go up from there depending on the brand and the features you’re looking for.

Laptop – Versatile, Mobile, and Plenty of Uses

Another must-have tech tool for nurses is a laptop. Now, this one is even more important if you happen to be furthering your education with one of the popular accelerated nursing programs online such as the BSN – Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Clearly, you’ll need to have access to a powerful and reliable computer that allows you to engage in your studies. With a laptop, you’ll also have the convenience of being able to work and study on the go, rather than just at home.

But which laptop is the best one to invest in? Which model is ideal for students? There are actually quite a few models worth looking into. Here’s a small look at some of the possibilities, each with its own pros and cons.

HP Pavilion 14 – This particular model is just known as being a good all-around option. It works well for pretty much every student out there and it’s built to last, it has an impressive amount of internal storage space, a 14″ screen, and a sleek look to it. As for the price point, this one isn’t the most expensive out there, but it’s also not the cheapest model. It may not be ideal if you’re on a tight budget.

Acer Chromebook 15 – perhaps you don’t need a full-out laptop; perhaps a Chromebook would be more than enough. The Acer Chromebook 15 is ideal for students who are on a tight budget but still need something reliable and powerful. With its 15.6″ screen, you also have that extra screen space that can be really useful. Other standout features include its long-lasting battery life, decent hardware, and it’s both responsive and fast.

Other models you could do some research on include the Apple MacBook Air (2019), Lenovo Yoga 530, HP Envy X360, and the Dell Inspiron 14 3000.

Mini Voice Recorder with Built-In USB – Note Taking Made Simple

Whether you are a nursing student or a practicing RN, there is no doubt that you are taking notes multiple times throughout the day. So, why not make it a smoother, faster process with a voice recorder that has a built-in USB? All you have to do is speak your notes into the device, and then plug it into your computer. You can find models with extra-long battery life to get through an entire shift with ease, and a typical 8GB device can hold up to 36 hours of recorded files.

This small device will completely transform the way you take notes, save you time, and can make your shift a whole lot smoother.

The Posture Sensor – Ensure You’re Not Setting Yourself Up for Pain

Nurses are known for having long shifts with plenty of standing and walking around. Getting a chance to actually sit down and relax is basically unheard of, and all that time on your feet can be downright painful for your body. One tip is to try to focus on your posture and make sure you are maintaining proper alignment at all times. However, that tends to be easier said than done. That’s when this nifty little tech tool can come in handy.

The Sense-U Posture Sensor can be clipped onto your shirt/scrubs, and each time you start to slouch, it will vibrate. This is meant to act as a reminder to stand up straight, stop slouching, and check your posture. It is just a magnetic clip so it can attach to your scrubs with ease.

The idea behind this one is that it’s training you to be more mindful of your posture so that over time you will have less and less vibrating and it becomes second-nature to stand up and sit properly. You can even use it outside of work as that constant reminder.

Tech Tools that Make Your Life Easier

As a nurse, there is no doubt that you have enough stress and work on your plate to last a lifetime, so why not take advantage of tech tools that are meant to make your life a whole lot easier and more efficient?