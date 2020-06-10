Over the course of time, cars have featured a lot in video games. In most fantasy games, action games, as well as racing games, we have seen quite a number of popular cars featuring. In this article, we share some of the most featured car models in video games. Some of these car models have even appeared in online casino games at rivernilecasino.com. Enjoy!

Volkswagen Beetle

Popularly known as “the Bug”, this car is the most featured model in video games. In fact, it has appeared about 337 times so far. It has also been featured in movies. Some of the video games that this car model is featured in include Need for Speed, Grand Theft Auto, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Call of Duty, Plants and Zombies, and many more.

Ford Crown Victoria

The “Crown Vic” is a popular feature in video games, as well as movies. Some of the famous TV series that the car has featured in include The Walking Dead and The Last of Us. The car, first released in 1992, was also used a lot by law enforcement in real life, and as a taxi as well. You can expect to see this car in video games such as Call of Duty, Dead Rising 3, Need for Speed, The Walking Dead, Catwoman, SimCity, Silent Hill, and others including machines à sous en ligne de paripop in French.

Chevrolet Step Van

This car model is also a heavy feature is a lot of movies. It has been used as S.W.A.T vans, delivery vans, by the fire service, as well as an ambulance in real life. Therefore, it’s not even surprising that this car is preferred by a lot of game developers. You will be able to find the car in a lot of action-adventure games. some of the games this car was featured is are Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty, The Simpsons, The Sims, and others.