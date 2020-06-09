Why Australians Go Crazy with Lightning Link Pokies Spending Thousands Real Money

Australians are known for their love for fruit machines and not only for fun. They spend thousands every year on pokies games. Why? Because playing for real money has its benefits. Real money slots are a fun way to gamble and win. Games of pure luck are trendy even in their free version and considering that the chances of winning are very high on online slots, these games can be fascinating.

Online pokies, in particular, have higher RTP rates than any land-based casino. Pokies players want to see the stats before playing, and online casinos provide that. They can also find endless slot machines from the comfort of their home without being limited to what a land-based casino offers.

Mobile compatibility takes it a step further and gives the chance to gamble on a mobile phone or tablet while on the road. Accessibility is an essential thing for Australians who want to be able to play anywhere.

However, many Australians like to play online free casino pokies and see their virtual wins hit the roof. But playing Lightning Link pokies online for real money in Australia has become very popular among Australians due to their jackpots, the no download requirement, and the no deposit bonuses by the online casinos.

Lightning Link Aussie Review

Lightning Link is a new set of games by Australian developer Aristocrat. It is called Lightning Link Class III and entails various themes, jackpots, and denominations. This series is made for players who like quick ?ackpots and a variety of gameplay and themes. It started with the Lightning Link slot and has grown from there. Its popularity comes from a variety of factors and the features each of the games have.

There are currently 16 themes for this type of slot. The original four themes were Happy Lantern, High Stakes, Magic Pearl, and Sahara Gold. New themes such as Moon Race, Tiki Fire, Dragon’s Riches, and more have been added. New game ideas are continuously added to give gamers more options for pokies with the features of the Lightning Link Class III series.

What makes Lightning Link different is its many features. The denomination adaptability makes it easy for everyone to adapt their gameplay. For 50 lines, the denomination is 1c or 2c. For 25 or 50 lines, it’s 5c or 10c, and for 5 lines, it’s $1 or $2. Adding multipliers is a choice and brings more lines and larger bet sizes. The jackpots also vary according to the denomination system chosen by the player. They also come with many bonuses.

The game has an active online presence on social media attracting more gamers daily. They post offers and promotions on their accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter almost every day. Many of the themes are not yet available for free online, so it is only reasonable for gamers to try the new trend on a real casino.

In general, the penetration of Lightning Link in computing markets is quite significant. As an app, it’s dominance in the App Store is evident. Compatible with iOS, particularly iPad and iPhone, the application has a suitable description and rating. In Google Play, its availability suits Android 5.1 and above, giving them the best experience of gaming possible. Lightning Link slot for real money is also supported by Amazon platform, which helps in the distribution of this casino experience to various heights of usage in phones such as blackberry enabled operating systems and devices. Due to this availability, the audience of lighting links has been attained in a significant way.

Aristocrat Lightning Link Winning Bonuses

Lighting Link slots come with 5 bonuses. Three or more bonus symbols trigger all of them.

The Giant Symbols bonus merges the 3 center reels into one huge reel. Getting the Giant Symbols that fit only in a 3×3 reel will result in big wins, especially when matching them with the symbols on the remaining reels.

The Reveal Symbols feature reveals the long covered symbols when the spinning stops. The symbol underneath is random, but all of the long symbols have the same each turn. Many of them might stop on the reels in one spin, and they might reveal wild or hold and spin symbols.

The Richer Reels bonus removes the regular card symbols from your game and leaves only the high paying special symbols to increase winnings and chances for the hold and spin feature.

The Expanding Wilds feature is available only during free spins. It makes the wild symbols that landed on the reels expand and cover 3 spots on the reels.

The Extra Wild feature will add bonuses depending on the game. Some of them will add multipliers on wilds, and others will add more.

There are more to the Lightning Link slot than the bonuses. The regular gems will give 2 to 25 coins for 3 to 5 times obtained, while the special gems will give 6 to 125 coins for 3 to 5 of them. There are no card symbols, only gems, and the scatter and wild symbols for the Lightning Link game. The scatter works as a multiplier, and any wins with this symbol are multiplied by the total bet.

Playing at the Lightning Ling Casino can get gamers a lot of free coins. Being the social casino that it is, the slot offers a lot of free coins to new players every day. Players can also get free coins from the reward system. After completing tasks and missions, they get lightings to redeem to get bonuses, free spins, and free coins. They can also keep an eye out on their social media, where the casino posts its offers. Another way of getting them is with the Hold & Spin bonus in the lobby. This is a free game available every 3 hours that give out coins without betting anything.

??? #TuesdayVibez in Lightning Link!Collect these coins and tell in the comments how you are feeling today!??? https://t.co/RoUbGHWPam pic.twitter.com/UkaRJWmsex — Lightning Link Casino (@lightninglink1) March 12, 2019

All the Lightning Link slots have the hold and spin bonus feature with which players can randomly win a jackpot. Any spin with this feature activated can end up in a big jackpot. There are 4 jackpots: the Mini Bonus, the Minor, the Major, and the Grand Progressive. To win this feature 6 of the same special symbols must be obtained. During these rounds, any other symbol except the special ones is not playing, and by getting more of the same symbols, more spins will be activated.

To choose between High and Low Stake Slots, you need to consider your gameplay and the amount of money you are willing to spend. High stake slots such as the Lightning Link slot, will pay more and be faster than those of low-stake ones. They are also more likely to give frequent and higher jackpots. But the bet amount will be higher as well, and while you will get your money back, you need to consider whether you are comfortable with the bet amount.

Win Secrets for Real Money Lightning Link Jackpot

No slots game can be tricked into getting you the jackpot. But they can be tricky. So here are some tips for winning while playing for real money on the Lightning Link Casino:

Check the RTP rate of the pokie. The Return to Player rate indicates how much money the slot machine will give back to the players from all the wagered money. Most fruit machines online will have over 94%, so chose one with a higher percentage than that. Take the volatility into account. The volatility describes how a game is played. Low volatility slots will offer smaller wins more often, but high volatility ones will get you higher wins at a slower pace. Look at the Jackpots. The jackpots are the big wins a pokie can give. They can be progressive or not. A progressive one increases according to the game features. Lightning Link slot has 4 progressive jackpots. Gamers can win bonuses and progressive jackpots during the Hold & Spin round, which include the Mini Bonus, Minor, Major, and the Grand Progressive. For the Grand Progressive, all 15 spots on the reels must be filled with wilds, but it can also appear randomly. The Major can also be won randomly and during the Hold & Spin round. It has to appear on at least one special symbol after this round ends. Check the casino payout rates. The payout rates describe how likely it is for players to win. See the payout percentages of a casino, which tell you the average percentage of money returned to the players who played a specific type of game at the casino during the last month. This can give you an idea of how much you can potentially win at the casino chosen.

Keep your bet low. Start betting low at your machine. Treat it as a land-based casino machine that needs to warm up before big payouts. Don’t lose your free coins. You will get a lot of free coins at the Lightning Strike casino. Don’t bet them all at once. Set a limit. Set a betting limit to take the stress off. There is no point in playing while stressed and ruin your fun.

Lightning Link pokies have become extremely popular in Australia, and the reasons are obvious. How can a country with so many fans of pokies pass out on games that offer 5 different bonuses and 4 progressive jackpots? Moreover, the Lightning Link social casino has done a great job of creating a community of loyal players focusing only on this type of slot. Aristocrat is once again changing the pokies game.