Common Misconceptions About Emails: Debunked!

Emails have been around for so long, but not everyone understands how to use emails properly. Despite our familiarity with emails and email communications, there are still common misconceptions and myths about emails and how they are supposed to be used.

Unfortunately, some misconceptions are affecting businesses negatively. There are also common mistakes worth avoiding when communicating via email. To help you avoid making similar mistakes and to debunk the most common misconceptions about emails, we are going to discuss some of them in this article.

Are Email Addresses Case Sensitive?

Email addresses follow certain norms and rules. You cannot use some symbols like # or + when setting up an email address. You are also limited by the same constraints that limit domain names. However, those rules don’t include case sensitivity.

So, are email addresses case sensitive? The answer to this question is No. YourName@YourBusiness.com is exactly the same as yourname@yourbusiness.com. As long as the spelling is the same, you are communicating with the same email address.

The use of “.” as a character separating your name is also ignored by most email service providers. Gmail, for instance, considers your.name@gmail.com as yourname@gmail.com. This is a policy implemented for security reasons.

Will Certain Words Land My Email in the Spam Folder?

This is another common misconception that affects businesses running email marketing campaigns. Yes, spam filters scan for certain keywords when deciding whether an email should go to spam, but using certain words alone is not enough to land your email in the spam folder.

There are other factors that count too. Domain authority, the credibility of your SMTP server, your DNS configuration, and many other factors are also taken into consideration. A completely legitimate email could still land in the spam folder by mistake.

For example, an expired SSL certificate is a common red flag. When you send an email using an expired certificate, the receiving server will immediately flag your email as potential spam. It usually gives you a couple of silent warnings before completely blacklisting your email address.

Are Images Make My Email More Effective?

More email marketing campaigns are using images to attract the audience. Visual elements work great in emphasising certain aspects of the content of your email, especially in an email marketing campaign. However, too many images may prove to be counterproductive.

For starters, emails that contain too many embedded images will be larger and more difficult to download. This means the email will take longer to load and may not load properly if the internet connection of the recipient is not reliable enough.

Embedded images with alternative text are the best option. You also have to make sure that the layout or design of the email is responsive so that your email content can still be enjoyed in a pleasant way when opened using mobile devices.

Opt-In = Permission to Send Emails

Here’s another mistake you want to avoid at all costs: sending too many emails to subscribers. A lot of marketers take the act of opting-in for a newsletter as giving permission to send promotional emails. Opting-in is only the first step.

Users will still review the content of your emails as you start sending them information. When they are not happy with the content of your emails, they can choose to unsubscribe and leave the mailing list. They can do the same when they find the quantity of emails sent to them overwhelming.

Treat your opt-in subscribers as valued customers. Send emails at the right moments and leverage personalised content to your advantage. Deliver real value with your content and make sure you take advantage of tools like email automation to refine the recipients’ experience.

How do I stop people from unsubscribing?

First of all, people are unsubscribing to your mailing list for a reason; and that reason is not always bad. They may simply find your content unsuitable or irrelevant, which means they are not your target audience. They may also find your email content less valuable than expected.

Use the insights you collect from un-subscribers to refine your email marketing campaign. More importantly, make the process of collecting those insights – the process of unsubscribing for users –as easy as possible.

It’s better to have your mailing list cleansed rather than send emails to people who don’t really open them. You can keep your list refined and optimised, gain a higher ROI from your campaigns, and be even more successful in the long run.

One Other Mistake to Avoid

Never use email marketing as a way to generate leads. You can upsell your products, deliver value to the audience, or build a more personalised relationship with your recipients. What you cannot do is treat them as mere target customers and send continuous promotional emails. Combined with other misconceptions we debunked in this article, this approach will help you gain more from every email marketing campaign you run.