Winlottojackpots sorts the best prizes at BOTB

Winlottojackpots is known for rating the world’s lotteries and best
lottery sites, but what about prize finding? After 3 years of reviews
and articles around the online lotto space, WLJ is adding prizes and
competitions to its ranks. What better way to find the best prizes than
someone else finding them for you? That’s the idea behind
Winlottojackpot’s 10 best prizes you can win online right now.
First, on their list – it’s ‘win a car’ competition site botb.com. Based
out of the UK, BOTB is a spot the ball game in which players buy tickets
to play for individual prizes. Running two weekly spot the ball
competitions, players can enter a dream car and lifestyle competition –
guess the correct position of the missing ball and a lucky player wins.
And it’s not just cars, BOTB members can win holidays, cash bundles and
motorbikes.
But with 180 dream cars and 200 lifestyle prizes at BOTB, it’s
challenging to decide your spot the ball game. That’s why
Winlottojackpots has sorted the 10 best prizes to win at BOTB. Based on
value, ticket cost, practicality and pure coolness, WLJ’s pick of BOTB
prizes is an excellent guide for anyone looking to win something –
that’s worth winning.
At any one time, the list will feature up to date analysis of BOTB’s
best prizes and offer information such as how much to play in that
particular competition. When we last looked, the list included a Bentley
Continental GT, Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 4 and a luxury holiday to New
York!
Other useful information at Winlottojackpots.co.uk includes a full
in-depth review of BOTB. If you’re looking to play spot the ball to win
prizes from cars to cash, their BOTB review consists of a video
tutorial, how to play and any discounts currently available. BOTB is one
of the best competition sites on the planet, and now we know the ten
best prizes they have too.
