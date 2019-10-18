



Dumpsters are quite often seen as the “standard choice” for large-scale waste disposal, but that’s actually not usually the case. They’re mostly used by businesses, and very few individual people ever end up renting them, despite how useful they can be. But when should you rent a dumpster, and what makes them better than your normal waste containers and bins?

If You’re Moving House

One of the most useful times to have a dumpster around is if you’re moving house. Let’s be honest – if you’ve lived in your current house for a decent length of time, there’s probably a lot of trash in there that you really don’t need: anything from cardboard boxes and old packaging to old toys and clothes that haven’t been thought about in years. It’s fine to keep things that have a practical or sentimental value, but moving house is the perfect time to purge all of your unwanted possessions. With a dumpster, this becomes much easier.

Think about a standard cardboard box or bin – they’re usually big enough to hold a decent amount of items, but you’ll need quite a few of them, you can’t leave them out in the rain for very long, and they can break quite easily when they’re pushed beyond their limits. A heavy-duty dumpster is the exact opposite, keeping everything inside it, holding far more than most other waste storage or disposal containers and giving you a single place to dump everything you don’t need.

As an added bonus, most dumpster rental services actually include the disposal of whatever’s inside if you ask for it. This means that you can fill up the dumpster with old garbage, move your new possessions to your new home and have the trash emptied for you, meaning that you don’t need to try and handle both things at once.

When You Need Storage

Dumpsters are obviously meant to be used as waste management tools, but they’re actually quite useful as temporary storage, too. If they have a lid, then they’re pretty good at keeping out rain and bad weather, and they’re so heavy that they can’t be easily stolen. Lock it tight with a chain and padlock, and you’ve got a place to store old furniture or possessions if you’re busy renovating a room, adjusting your home or trying to sort through everything you own.

Obviously, you’ll want to make it clear to the rental company that it’s being used for storage (you wouldn’t want your things thrown away, after all), but it’s still not a bad idea. It’s cheaper and more convenient than renting a secure storage locker on the other side of your town or city, and it’s a good way to keep your possessions nearby even if they’re not in your home.

When You’re Moving To A New State

You might think that this falls under the “moving house” entry, but it’s actually quite different between states. Some states and areas will have specific rules on how dumpsters can be used, as well as varying prices or taxes you’ll need to pay. For example, your local rental company might have a different setup to New Castle County Dumpster Rental, and so forth.

As mentioned before, renting a dumpster in your home state can be a good way to get rid of trash from your own possessions, but renting one in your new state can actually be useful too if the house is furnished. It’s always possible that you won’t like a lot of the furnishings, or you’ll be bringing your own from your previous home. It’s also possible that you’ll find a lot of things you can throw away in your first few days at your new home, too.

Having a dumpster at your new home makes it far easier to get rid of duplicate appliances or other items that aren’t needed, and it also gives you a bit of insight into how services like this are priced differently. Even if you never need to rent a dumpster again, you might still have to rent something else in the future, and understanding the state’s rules on renting taxes or regulations can make it much easier to do everything in the correct, legal way.

