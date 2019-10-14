Grown-Up Halloween Fun with the Spookiest Slot Games

When you were a kid, you probably thought trick-or-treating was the best thing about Halloween. I mean, nothing blows a twelve-year-old’s mind like getting to stay up past your bedtime to collect bucket-loads of sweets and play pranks on the neighbours.

Needless to say, now you’re an adult, trick-or-treating is probably not a way you can (or want) to spend the holiday. However, with hundreds of spooky online slot games available around October 31st, you don’t have to miss out on Halloween fun just because you’re a grown up.

Why not treat yourself to a spot of vampire slaying with NetEnt’s Blood Suckers II? Released in 2017, it’s the sequel to one of the most popular Halloween slot games of all time and lets you hunt down vampires to win cash.

Or how about taking a bite out of Pumpkin Bonanza? This slot game’s RTP is as sweet as its cute pumpkin symbols and cartoon animations. Plus, it features 10 win-both-ways lines, meaning you get rewarded for matching symbol going from right to left and let to right!

You can find out more about all the spookiest (and most fun) Halloween slot games by checking out the below guide, brought to you by the bgo Slots Casino.