Popular Online Slots for Women

Did you know that even females love gambling too? Yes, they do! Once in a while, they take a break from all of life’s hassles and just relax playing their favourite online casino games. The slot games that we are listing in this article adopted from usa best online casinos have been designed with women in mind, but that does not mean that men cannot play them too. Everyone is welcome to try them. Who knows, you may find your favourite from this list.

Adelia the Fortune Wielder Slot

This slot game is powered by Foxium. The slot game is fantasy-themed and based on Adelia, a very tough heroin who is searching for treasure. It comes with 20 paylines, and features a great design, awesome animations, as well as great sound effects. It also features a progressive jackpot, which can bring you fortunes. Some of the special features it comes with include the wild symbol, the scatter symbol, some bonus spins, and the Fortune Respin feature.

Legend of the White Snake Lady Slot

This slot machine was named after Madame White Snake and is powered by Yggdrasil Gaming. It comes with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 243 winning ways. The White Snake Lady is the wild symbol of the game and will reward you handsomely. In fact, if you land 5 wilds simultaneously on the reels, you will win a whopping 25,000 coins. Lovers of Chinese mythodology will definitely love that this is a win all ways slot machine.

Agent Jane Blonde Slot

We will call Agent Jane Blonde the female version of James Bond. This is because she is a spy created by Microgaming in 2015. This game, which can be found at the best casino sites, is retro-themed, coming in with cartoon-style graphics. Some of the games that you can expect to come across as you play the game include lipstick, spy glasses, tracking devices, and guns. The agent is the wild, and scatter, symbols of the game. You can win up to 15 free spins, which come with a 3x multiplier.