The Walking Dead Comes to VR

Exciting news for lovers of VR survival horror games is that The Walking Dead is coming to VR and trust us, it looks pretty crazy! Fans of the TV show will be able to role-play their favourite characters in this game. The game is called The Walking Dead: Onslaught and some of the characters that you will be able to play are Daryl, Rick, and Michonne.

The fact that players will get to play their most loved characters is the one thing that has gotten the most attention from the announcement. Fans of Rick will get to relive his experiences, right from the hospital escape, all the way to the tank in the city being on deck. This has gotten fans going crazy.

What to Expect in The Walking Dead: Onslaught

It, however, seems that many people are sceptical about this new release. This is because, in the past, the Walking Dead wasn’t really received well by video game lovers so fans are wondering how Onslaught will be any different.

Well, in Onslaught, all iconic characters from the TV series are included. Not only that, but players will also play the progression and campaign modes in the game. The developers of the game promise that each character will be different from the others. Furthermore, VR players of this game will get to interact with the environment, and “real-motion melee and ranged combat.”

Although the trailer of the game doesn't mention any platform, we assume that the game will be available on all major platforms. We are major fans of the TV series and we are so excited that The Walking Dead is finally coming to virtual reality. This is almost a dream come true for most of us. We suggest that you give this game a try when it becomes available as it promises to be so much fun.




