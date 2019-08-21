GTA Online Casino Update, what’s new?

When it comes to games about cars, Grand Theft Auto is one game that is loved by millions. The game may have been released over a decade ago, but it still manages to have quite a number of fans waiting to see what the next upgrade will be. That is, allow us to take a look at some of the new cars that GTA online has added to the online game.

GTA Adds New Cars

The Progen Emerus will be one the cars featured in the latest GTA Online Casino. The car will be available form motorsport and is valued at an amazing $275 000. Players can speed away in this sleek new car with the latest update of the game.

The Progen is not the only car that will come with the latest update of the game as there are rumoured to be 22 new cars that will come with the latest including the Progen of course. Other cars that will be part of the upgrade of GTA Online Casino include the Truffade Thrax, the Vapid Caracara 4×4, the Vyser Neo, and the Weeny Issi Sport to mention but a few.

One might think that the game only went for the fast and modern cars, however, that is not the case as there are some classic cars as well in the line-up. And some of them include the Bravado Gauntlet Classic. This car will available at Southern Andreas Super Autos. And if you would love to buy it is priced at $615 000.

What Else is New?

You would think that the latest upgrade only comes with new cars, but that is not all come with the GTA Online Casino update. Also part of the latest update are RC Time Trials. This will have you controlling your car with just your thumbs and forefingers. Also in the GTA Online Casino update comes the Double Rewards on the Arena War Series.