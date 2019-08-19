People who use emojis have more sex

Emoji use is a complex art. Don’t use emojis enough? You’re a cold, calculating sociopath with no understanding of fun. Use emojis too much? You’re frivolous, carefree and not worthy of respect. It’s a minefield, people.

Thankfully science has come to the rescue. Researchers at The Kinsey Institute surveyed over 5,000 participants and the results were clear: People who use more emojis in online communication went on more first dates and had more sex.

