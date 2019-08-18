How To Win At Roulette In 2019

Roulette continues to be one of the world’s most popular gambling games and many gamblers over the years have come up with different strategies to try to beat the system. There are several different versions of the game you need to be aware of as they have different winning odds attached. There are new ways in 2019 that you can use as a strategy to greatly increase your chances to win, which I will go into further details below.

Choose The Best Roulette Game

It is simple to figure out how to win at Roulette as the rules are extremely to understand but what you need to be aware of is that there are many different types of Roulette which include; European Roulette, American Roulette, French Roulette, and Double Action Roulette. All of them are simple to figure out how to win at Roulette as players simply have to pick numbers, colors or columns to place bets and hope that the ball falls in the right section of the wheel. If you want to improve your winning chances make sure to avoid American Roulette as it has 38 pockets compared with all of the others at 37. Since there are more options, it reduces the odds of winning with the American version so avoid at all costs.

Blockchain Roulette

One of the most exciting developments in the gambling space is the development of blockchain casino games. The reason why this is such an exciting development is that the odds are better for players along with having complete transparency, trust, and security. If you want to play online Roulette the blockchain version is the best as the random number generated is created through the blockchain HASH and not on the operators own servers. Its means that no questions can be raised about the randomness of the numbers created which cannot be said for traditional online versions.

No Zero Roulette

The newest way to win at Roulette in 2019 is to play zero roulette games which are new to the gambling space. One of the best versions can be found a new crypto gaming site BlockStamps.io which has used the blockchain to create zero house edge games. Because there is no zero on the wheel it means that the house does not have an edge over the players so gambling strategies such as doubling down each time on the same color is certain to win.

Roulette Bonuses

The bonuses on offer from online casinos grow each year as competition in the marketplace increases. This is great news for gamblers and its means that it adds an extra layer of security to a players bankroll when attempting to win. You will find bonus offers where you can more than double your chip balance, therefore, you can use the free chips to attempt to win at Roulette without taking any risk with your own money.

Conclusion

To win at Roulette in 2019 the best option is to find a zero roulette game that runs on the blockchain along with claiming a free bonus offer when you make a deposit. Using the right strategy such as the Martingale system where you double up each time on losses on these types of versions, guarantees that you will walk away a winner.