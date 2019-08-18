How to Have the Best Odds While Playing at the Online Casino – Beginner Tips

Don’t let this discourage you but it is important to know that in the long run, playing casino games is ultimately a losing proposition. This, however, doesn’t mean that you are doomed to fail and lose every time you play, nor does it mean that you will lose overall. What it does mean is that the most likely outcome of your playing will lose you more money in the long run than it will earn you money. This is due to something called the house edge but that’s a topic for later in the guide.

Due to how casino games are structured, casinos always get something out of your gameplay. The way to level out the playing field is by following these beginner tips that will guarantee you the best possible odds while you are trying your luck. If you’re looking to test out these tips, play at NoviCasino online casino.

There is No Guaranteed Win

In practical terms, the house edge is a percentage of profits returned to the casino upon each bet on each game that is placed by the player. Cheating and stealing from the dealer are the only ways to guarantee a win, but these will likely lead to your arrest, so this is not a recommended option. The way to win is by having lady luck smile at you and then walking away from the table or slot before she takes the money back.

Preparation is the Key

Know the Rules – The golden rule when it comes to any casino gameplay is to know the rules before you spend your money. If you begin playing a game without fully comprehending it, then be sure to know that the money spent is likely not coming back. The cost-effective way to learn any casino game variety out there is by finding it online. There are plenty of platforms that allow players to play for free in order to get a feel for the games. A good idea is to take advantage of one of these services instead of throwing money away at the casino.

Play with a Lower House Edge – The house edge is a mathematical advantage that ensures that every casino game’s odds are in the house’s (casino’s) favour. There’s no use fighting the house edge, all casino games have it, however, they don’t all have the same rate. This means that the next best thing to do is find games with the lowest house edge. From a mathematical perspective, your long-term results will look better if you only play games that have a smaller house edge. Blackjack is a good example as the typical house edge is 0.5% and with the application of the right strategy you can get it down to 0.05%. This tip focuses on decreasing your expected loss instead of increasing your chance of scoring a win.

Go Big or Go Home – The way to walk out a casino an overall winner is by landing a jackpot win. These elusive pots can either be fixed or progressive. The chances of getting such a win are rather slim but, however low they are, they’re guaranteed to be better than if you don’t try at all. This is not to say that your entire budget should be spent chasing a jackpot, but there is no harm in trying. If by some stroke of luck, you are paid out a large sum, do yourself a favour and cash out – don’t give any of your winnings back to the casino though they may try to tempt you to through promotional offers. This isn’t to say that you have to stop playing, it’s just the wiser choice. If you do stay, try not to make larger bets than you typically would – you could lose a big chunk of or all of that new money.