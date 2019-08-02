Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Bonuses

How bonus codes work is often a mystery for casino players. However, this is one of the simplest things that you encounter when you go to a new casino and players shouldn’t feel intimidated by bonus codes and their implementation. More often than not bonus codes aid the security of a player’s deposit and they make sure that bonus funds are sent to the right recipient.

There are tons of casino bonus codes that are constantly updated and this can sometimes confuse casino players, especially new ones. New players are wary at every step they take when they start their wagering experience at a new casino establishment and when they see bonus codes they immediately get cold feet and start thinking of whether they should go and find a new casino.

Bonus Codes are Tied to Enticing Bonuses

The first thing that a new player thinks of doing when he sees a bonus code is to stop the registration process and go to a different operator. Going to a casino without bonus codes at that point would be a huge mistake as bonus codes are closely tied to enticing welcome bonuses in most of the cases. If a casino has a bonus code that you need to enter, then it is absolutely certain that you will be the benefactor of an enticing welcome bonus once you enter that bonus code as well.

Casino operators regularly change their bonus codes and most of them update them on a monthly basis. This is because they change their bonuses with pretty much the same regularity as they change the bonus codes and changing the bonus code together with welcome bonuses and similar promotions at the same time has become a normal practice with most casino operators. In a word, bonus codes are synonymous with enticing bonuses.

When are Bonus Codes Entered?

Bonus codes are entered immediately upon registration. When a player registers a new account with a casino operator he is required to verify his phone number, email address and several other crucial pieces of information. Immediately after those steps, the new player is required to enter his bonus code in order to activate his welcome bonus.

Players should bear in mind that activating a bonus is an optional thing most of the time, but almost all new players use a new client offer as it would be foolish not to.

After a player has entered his bonus code, he is eligible for the welcome bonus and can start playing with the casino operator not only with the money that he has brought himself, but also with extra bonus funds courtesy of the casino operator and the bonus code that the player has entered.

Are Bonus Codes Strictly Tied to Welcome Bonuses?

Lots of welcome bonuses these days come with promo or bonus codes. However, bonus codes are not strictly tied to new client offers and these days casino operators also give their players the chance to activate additional bonuses and promotions by using bonus codes.

To activate these promotions players use bonus codes in pretty much the same way as they use them when they activate a welcome bonus. They simply enter the string of letters and numbers provided by the casino operator before activating a given promotion or bonus and once they have done that, they are ready to reap the benefits and get access to some mouth-watering promotions.