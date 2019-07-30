The Appeal of Online Gambling to Non-Gamblers

There’s always been a presumption that to gamble on casino games or sports, a person needed a gambling spirit. To some extent, that might have been true up until five years ago. It was that far back that people had to make a concerted effort to bet on sports or play casino games of chance for real cash. They had to either jump in the car or an airplane and head off to a land-based casino resort or commit themselves to staying home and gamble on their computers. It took a certain amount of gambling desire to motivate someone to make the commitment to do what was necessary to gamble.

All of that changed about five years ago with the proliferation of mobile online gambling. The idea that someone could use their mobile devices to gamble from anywhere at any time has become too much to resist for a whole new generation of online gamblers who spent most of their lives thinking of themselves as non-gamblers. To further entice non-gamblers to join in on the fun, they begin to realize they can get access to things like a Sands Casino Bonus code where the online casino will actually give them bonus monies to get their action started.

The reality is gambling is a fun and exciting forming of adult entertainment if done responsibly. It’s not a means of survival nor is it a reasonable way to gain great wealth. Instead, it’s a fun and exciting opportunity to play casino games with a chance to make a little money somewhere along the way. For all intents and purposes, it should be considered on par with going to a carnival and throwing darts at balloons for a chance to win a stuff animal. With the right perspective and attitude, there’s few things adults can do online that are as fun as playing video slots or Blackjack with and for real cash.

With all reasonable barriers removed, mobile gambling has been able to reach hundreds of millions of people located all over the globe. The technology that drives mobile gambling apps is amazing. Experienced gamblers can experience the same level of quality and the same casino games they would encounter on their favourite online casino websites. Non-gamblers get access to an adventure they never before thought they would encounter. The result has been amazing.

Where Mobile Gambling in Headed in the Future

Worldwide online gambling revenues have been rising at double digit percentages year-over-year for the last 10 years. That wouldn’t mean much in the first couple of years but exposes something significant in more recent years. The truly amazing thing is experts expect this trend to continue for at least the next five years due in large part to the proliferation of mobile gambling.

It’s not hard to conclude that a great number of the new mobile device gamblers who are joining in the fun are probably gambling for the first time in their lives. Why not? The average person spends many hours a day interacting with the world outside with their tablets and smartphones. Why wouldn’t they take an hour out their busy schedule to download a mobile casino app and play one of Microgaming’s new video slots for a chance to win nice cash prizes? The data says the will.