Public Interest in Protecting Gamblers on the Rise

Throughout the UK and other parts of Europe, the online gambling industry is growing by leaps and bounds. At the same time, there’s a growing concern over the increase in problem gambling issues among UK citizens. Of course, it makes sense the online gambling community is going to see an increase in the number of problem gambling issues that arise because of the number of people now enjoying such activities. At the same time, there’s no evidence the percentage is increasing.

To combat the problem, its incumbent on government agencies (UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority) and online casino operators to do whatever is necessary to protect people. There also needs to be some level of interest from the public sector in protecting residents within a given community. Government agencies are already addressing the issue with legislation and fines. For all concerned, it’s no longer as simple as letting an online casino offer free spins and plenty of gambling options without accountability to everyone else involved. How can the public contribute to helping with problem gambling issue?

Aviva’s Announcement Regarding Fight Against Problem Gambling Issues

One company has decided to take a very interesting approach to this problem. Aviva PLC, a top insurance provider from the UK has just announced to the press that the company is now offering employers a health insurance policy that provides resources to employees as compensation for the costs of a gambling and pornography addiction treatment.

Under the terms of the policy, Aviva will cover at least some of the costs related to face-to-face therapies, cognitive behavioral therapy, remote sessions by phone or video link, and both outpatient inpatient (residential treatment). This new insurance option is available to companies with at least 250 employees. Coverage will be applicable to the employee, their spouse and any children 13 years of age or older.

In the press release, Dr. Doug Wright of Aviva had this to say: “Addictions can have a huge impact on an individual’s mental well-being, and to their home and working life. The internet and smartphone apps are leading to technology-driven addictions such as online gaming and sensation-seeking entertainment, as well as a preoccupation with social media.”

While such intervention does very little to address how gambling is having such an adverse effect on portions of society, it’s good to know there’s help on the backend when problems occur.

Protecting the Integrity of the Gambling Industry

The importance of both proactive and reactive measures to help with problem gambling issues cannot be overstated. People who fall victim to a gambling addiction have an illness and are more than deserving of help. The online gambling industry’s integrity is also deserving of protection.

While online gambling opponents are out there trying to demonize the industry, they are doing so without predicate. The fact is all industry parties are taking the necessary steps to protect everyone involved. Online gambling is a wonderful form of adult online entertainment if handled responsibly. It’s good to see UK corporations taking an interest in protecting the people who are most vulnerable to unexpected personal issues.