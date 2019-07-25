Enjoy Land-based Casino Gambling Online with Live Dealer Games

It started about five years ago. The online casino gambling community was looking for something innovative and exciting to spice up the online casino gambling experience. The question was, “did the online gambling industry have a new innovation in waiting that it could offer to growing population of online gamblers?” The answer was an emphatic yes.

Thanks in large part to the creativity and efforts of online casino software developers like Evolution Gaming, live dealer table games were offered to the public about five years ago. In the first couple of years, the quality of the live dealer gaming experience was a little bit suspect, which is certainly understandable while software developers smoothed out the rough surfaces and figured out how to make the experience all it could be. Today, a gambler has the ability to register with an online casino, make their initial deposit, claim a bonus like this Resorts Casino bonus code offer and head right to a quality live dealer game.

Through a series of wonderful innovations, it’s amazing how close the live dealer online casino gambling experience has gotten to playing the same games in an actual live casino. From some very realistic casino studios, and sometimes real casino floors, live dealers are now able to take care of business beyond what anyone could have imagined.

The quality of game streaming makes the dealer, table, cards and chips seem like they are within physical reach. With the addition of audio capabilities and chat innovations, players can now interact directly with the dealer as well as the other players. If someone could get a cocktail waitress to deliver a drink right to the table, the gambling experience would be complete.

The Games

Slowly but surely, software developers have been working to deliver live dealer games that cover a wider range of popular table games. In earlier the years, software developers rightfully focused their efforts on the most popular table games, being Baccarat, Roulette and various versions of Blackjack. When gamblers came back with positive responses and a desire for more options, the software developer and online casino operator obliged.

Today, live online casino dealer games are also available for table games like, Texas Hold’em, Casino Hold’em, Red Dog, Three-Card Poker and Caribbean Poker among others. With the population of online gamblers still rising at unprecedented levels, software dealers are preparing to offer even more live dealer games like Craps, Sic Bo and Pai Gow Poker.

The Next Great Innovation

Live dealer games have exposed the desire of online gamblers to have as much realistic interaction as possible. With that in mind, some of the top software giants like Microgaming and Netent are on the verge of offering a quality Virtual Reality online gambling experience. The technology is in place and couple of online casinos are already offering access to a virtual casino. Given the enthusiast responses of gamblers from all walks of life, there’s much more to follow by the end of 2019. Soon, online casino gamblers will be able to use GR googles and a game controller to walk around a VR casino floor and play realistic games of chance for real cash.