Apple Playing Regulator with the Online Gambling Industry?

Currently, about 40% of the mobile online gambling market in the US is being dominated by gamblers who are using iPhones and iPads. With that in mind, US online casino operators and software developers have successfully designed mobile apps that allow online gamblers to easily access their online gambling accounts.

Out of the blue, Apple has announced a new deal. Effective September 3rd of this year, all real cash online gambling apps must adhere to a new format that complies specifically with its iOS platform. What’s most troubling about this announcement is no viable reason was given for the directive. Failure to comply will result in the mobile app being stripped for the Apple App Store. That’s likely to have a profound effect on a great majority of the US online casinos listed on a website like us-online-casino.usor any other industry related sites.

To date, a vast majority of the mobile apps that are working on the iOS operating system are non-native apps specifically designed for iOS with HTML5 software development technology. In states like New Jersey where mobile gambling is climbing at an amazing trajectory, this new software development directive has the potential of killing a lot of its mobile gambling business.

While the magnitude of this change is essentially an unknown, what is known is that many online gambling providers are working with small margins. They don’t necessarily have the time and financial resources to start complying with a lot of directives from the mobile device industry. If iOS can throw its weight around, how long will it be before Windows Mobile and Android join in the fray?

According to some online gambling insiders, there appears to be a couple of things going on here. First, the success of online gambling in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have opened many eyes. It seems that everyone is looking at the size of the US online gambling pie with an eye out for how they can get a piece of the pie. The problem is these same interests are looking at revenues and not profits. Again, the online gambling industry is operating on slim margins at this time.

The other thing that seems to be going on is Apple asserting its power to force app operators to help Apple increase revenues. This move has the appearance of an Apple tax if an app operator is forced to pass down app development costs in the form of a fee for the app. Currently, all US online casino operators are offering its app downloads for free.

In an interesting side-note, SugarHouse Sports Book may have identified a possible work around. The operator is partnered with a company called GeoComply, which allows them to do two things. First, GeoComply is geared towards making sure all the bets made in PA are coming from URLs located in PA. The second thing they can offer is a specific GeoGuard app that offers the customer an extra level of protection against any potential issues. GeoComply’s app is compliant with Apple’s guidelines

All of this is nothing more than a workaround subject to Apple not clamping down too hard.