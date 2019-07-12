How Many Robots Do You Interact with on a Daily Basis? You’d be Surprised.

Courtesy of InterestingEngineering

Look around your house, do see an Alexa, an iPhone, or even a Roomba? Congratulations, you’re living in the “future”! The idea of robots has fascinated us for years, but what society has considered pure science fiction for generations has become another day in the 21st century. We’ve seen tons of movies explore the dilemma of sentient robots; sometimes they’re our allies (anyone remember The Iron Giant?) and sometimes they’re our enemies (we’re looking at you, T-800). But who would have guessed they’d end up looking like huge hockey pucks instead of Fembots?

Courtesy of TechCrunch

The widespread use of robots has always been a beacon of the future, so the fact that we use this type of technology on a daily basis is amazing. Just a few generations ago, pocket computers, talking fridges and home robots were just a pipe dream. Developments in the field have truly been astonishing and wide reaching in a relatively short period of time.

As we enter the age of full-automation, even Rosie (the robot maid from The Jetsons) has come out of retirement to get in on the action. Aloft Hotel has made headlines for its rather adorable robot butler that has the ability to assist with room service. Recently, scientists have even managed to start closing the gap on the uncanny valley with projects like Sophia the Robot, a social humanoid robot with a sassy attitude and a Saudi Arabian passport. If you’re not a fan of the fact that robots are starting to become more human like, fret not! The use of robots has managed to enhance nearly every aspect of our lives and this is just the beginning.

Maybe there aren't flying cars yet, but the fact that we finally have self-driving Teslas is pretty futuristic! Think about the last time you asked Alexa to tell your mom that you love her, or let your Roomba roll around like a robo-puppy munching on the popcorn you dropped while watching Netflix – the tools being developed to streamline our lives are becoming more integrated and accessible now that we have the proper technology at our disposal.