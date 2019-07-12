Amazon Prime Deals Extended an Extra Day

It’s almost that time of year again! Every year in July, Amazon Prime offers members exclusive sales with hundreds of top quality items at reduced prices. As a Prime member, you have 2 days to shop ‘til you drop for some of the best new electronics, video games, and gaming accessories. If you’re a fan of gaming, or electronics in general, be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership (Pssst! It’s 50% off for students!) to get access to all the great deals.

Whether you’re into using a PC, a system, or mobile to do your gaming, it’s never a bad time to upgrade your setup or station. We’re seeing some great deals for games on one of the most popular consoles of the year- the Nintendo Switch! If you’re a fan of the Legend of Zelda, you can get ahold of Breath of the Wind with a nice $10 discount. If you’re in need of another controller to race against your friends in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, snag a new one for $13 dollars cheaper than usual.

If you're more into gaming on your phone, make sure to pick up some accessories like noise cancelling headphones and external batteries. There are also tons of great deal on phones, so if you're in the market for an upgrade the time is now. You could try out the Pixel 3A for $300 instead of the usual $400. If you're always on the go, then there is no way around it – you need a good smartphone!

Lastly, there are some crazy deals on laptops, as well. If you're into massive multiplayer online player games likes WOW or Tera, check out the ASUS ROG Strix Hero II gaming laptop, which is offering a whopping $300 off! If you're more into Steam games, Dell is also putting up some awesome discounts. There is really something for every kind of game enthusiast, but you have to keep your eyes peeled. Make sure to mark July 15th and 16th on your calendars and don't miss out!