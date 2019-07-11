Roblox: Patience Paid Off for This Gaming Industry Underdog

Image courtesy of Roblox

After more than a decade with little recognition, Roblox, a massive online multiplayer gaming platform reminiscent to Minecraft popular amongst children ages 9-12, has finally seen its day in the sun. Although Roblox has managed to keep a consistently impressive number of monthly users since their early days, they surfaced at a time when the online gaming community was becoming oversaturated with developers attempting to cash in on the trend. This meant that, while they did have millions of dedicated members, they were competing against powerhouses like Facebook and Google who were turning out their own massive gaming platforms.

Luckily for them, world building games have been making a huge comeback as of late. Roblox is famous for not only letting players explore and create immersive worlds while roleplaying with fellow gamers, but also allowing them to design and build their own unique in platform games.

It was really only a matter of time before a platform that consistently provided its users with a high-quality creative gaming experience would become a star runner in its niche. This applies to any and all gaming platforms, whether it be one creating popular mobile games or top US online casinos– in order to survive and thrive in an ever-changing industry, developers must prioritize listening to users and consistently providing the best gaming experience possible.

As Roblox’s popularity continues to grow, their userbase is set to go international. Most top gaming sites realize that being on the international stage is now more integral than ever, so we’re seeing access for international users (like a New Zealand casino or a Chinese mobile game that hits the US market) increase. Their steady descent into the spotlight has ensured that millions of new unique users are joining monthly to get in on what this platform has to offer. We’re also seeing a lot of exciting partnerships between Roblox and huge names like Netflix’s Stranger Thingsand FC Barcelona, which has helped widen their reach even further.