Fun Ways to Stay Busy on Long Flights

Summer is here again which means many of us will be spending our days chasing the sun. Seeing what different corners of the world have to offer can be an eye opening and exciting experience…but actually making your way to that new location? Most people will agree that it is a less than fun sacrifice that must be made. From getting through the long lines at TSA to spending hours sitting on a plane, travelers have had to find creative ways to keep themselves entertained while making the trek to their final destination.

So, what are some fun activities you can do to pass the time?

Play Games on Your Phone

There are tons of great phone games available to help the hours fly by. If you’re lucky enough to be on an airplane that offers free Wi-Fi, you could even visit a site like online casino UK and make some extra spending money for your trip!

Binge Watch a Show

One thing that can really help ease those long hours is binging your favorite show or starting a new one. Platforms like Netflix and Hulu make it easy to download all your shows and watch them even when you’re offline. So, even when you’re thousands of miles in the sky, you can finally watch that Netflix documentary you’ve had on your queue forever or start that new crime show all your friends have been raving about.

Learn a New Skill

Take advantage of this time to focus on learning a new skill! Apps like Duolingo are great for practicing a new language and can be helpful for learning key phrases you’ll use on your travels! Why not also spend some time learning about sport betting or the basics of coding? The sky’s the limit!

Enjoy an Adult Coloring Book

Zen out with an adult coloring book! These are great for helping you relax and get some creative juices flowing. There are even digital versions available for phones and tablets for those who don’t want to carry around an actual coloring book.