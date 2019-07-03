Las Vegas Slots: From Zero to a Million in Less Than Five Minutes

Big jackpots playing real money slots has always added to the lure of Las Vegas as the casino gambling capital of the world. Over the past few decades, land-based casinos have expanded into a number of different states. There has also been a rapid expansion of online casino gambling sites for US players. The overall gaming industry continues to grow both across the nation and around the globe. However, there is not other place in the world like Las Vegas.

Big money jackpots are common in this town. They can be won at a high-profile casino hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip or in the downtown region on iconic Fremont Street. The biggest jackpots will often times gain national attention, but that often becomes old news fast with the next big win. Going back over the first four months of 2019, there is one seven-digit jackpot win playing slots that still stands out from the rest.

Originally reported by several online sources back in March, one lucky slots player become a millionaire in fewer than five minutes. Playing the Monopoly Millionaire penny slots game at the Plaza Hotel, a tourist from Hawaii won $1,029,529.13. The big win came on St. Patrick’s Day, but it was not mentioned if the winner was of Irish decent. When you earn that much money for five minutes work, the luck of the Irish shined on this casino patron regardless of their nationality.

The winner remained anonymous in the early news reports and it was the casino that reported the big jackpot hit. There was no mention whether the five-minute million-dollar win was some kind of record. However, it is hard to imagine anyone else winning a jackpot that big on a penny machine in less time.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino is located on South Main Street in the downtown section of Las Vegas. The hotel has undergone a recent renovation of its 1000 rooms and suites, but the property itself still evokes images of an iconic era in the city’s past. A top dining spot is Oscar’s. It was named after a former Las Vegas mayor who at one time was a lawyer for the Mob. The casino has gained notoriety for its lucrative Royal Rewards. This is a free loyalty incentive program that offers any number of perks to both locals and out-of-town players.

Included in the Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza is part of a pedestrian mall offering a collection of casinos, night spots, free entertainment and dining options as a great alternative to the Las Vegas Strip.

