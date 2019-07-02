There is no need to be bored when you have the internet at your fingertips. You can find plenty of fun and exciting activities to keep you entertained online. To help beat boredom, here are some ideas for fun things to do online this weekend.

Play Online Games

There is a huge variety of fun games that you can play online, and many are even available for free. Many gaming websites also offer the opportunity to connect and interact with other gamers online. You can relive your youth with classic retro arcade games like Pacman, or choose to play modern high-tech games with amazing graphics and futuristic technology. Many people also enjoy playing online betting games as a way to blow off steam at the weekend. Some of the most popular online games include sports betting and online casinos which offer hundreds of games like blackjack and roulette. You also now have the opportunity to bet on lottery jackpots online.

Take Online Quizzes

There are hundreds of free quizzes available online. From finding out your ideal partner to testing your knowledge of Harry Potter, there is sure to be a fun quiz out there to interest you. Taking online quizzes can provide hours of fun; you can even share the results with your friends and family by posting them on your social media accounts.

Sell Items

Decluttering your home is a great weekend activity that will help create a more clean and organized living space. You can also use it as an opportunity to look for any unused or unwanted items that you can then sell online. You can easily set up an account for free and sell items on websites like eBay and Etsy. Make sure you include a detailed product description, photographs, and be honest about the condition of the item. Here are some ideas for things to sell online:

Your old clothing – there’s no point keeping any items that you don’t wear or no longer fit. You can use the money made from selling old clothes to fund a new wardrobe.

Childhood toys – Some old toys may actually be collectibles and sell for thousands online! Make sure you check online selling sites like eBay, to see how much these items are being sold for.

Gift cards – If you receive a gift card for a shop you never buy from, then sell this to someone else online.

Write a Blog

If you enjoy writing, then starting your own blog and writing articles is a great activity to do on the weekends. Researching and writing about a topic you are passionate about is a fun way to share your opinions with others and develop your writing skills. You can easily set up a simple website through platforms like WordPress and then start building your blog. If you provide valuable content on a regular basis, then you should start to build a regular flow of visitors to your site. Once you have a large enough following, you could even start making some money from paid advertising on your site.