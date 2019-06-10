The Geekiest Online Slots

Probably no point in telling you that geekiness and geek culture are now mainstream, and it is not that difficult to find geek-themed entertainment, pretty much regardless which is your preferred form of entertainment.

Those of you who are old enough to remember the 1980s and the early 1990s, know how difficult things used to be for geeks. One could even say that geekiness was a bit frowned upon. Now you have a lot more geek themed films, there have always been geeky books and video games are mostly geeky anyway. Here, we are going to talk a bit more about the geeky online slots. Yes, it is a thing, there are actually plenty of geeky slots. Most of them are based on existing geeky films, comics or a combination of both. Let’s go through some of the most popular geek-themed slots.

NetEnt and Microgaming are the two largest online slots providers and their games are on another level, especially when it comes to graphics and game features, but also quality in general. So, don’t be surprised that most slot games on this list have been produced either by NetEnt or by Microgaming.

Game Of Thrones

This is an obvious one. Geeks love Game of Thrones, so of course they will fancy a Game of Thrones slot, especially since it is based on the actual show and Microgaming had the right to use original imagery and insignia.

The reel format is pretty much standard with three rows and five reels. There are 243 ways to win in Game of Thrones slot and there are few bonus features. First there’s the re-spins feature, triggered by the game’s scatter symbol and with three or more of these symbols you get a re-spin. The feature can be triggered consecutively, as long as you keep getting a sufficient number of symbols on the reels. The maximum amount that you can win in this game is 550,000.

Dracula

The story of count Dracula has always drawn geeks and NetEnt’s slot version remains true to both the storyline and the characters. Instead of slaying vampires, the goal here is to win a prize, i.e. to get multiple instances of the same symbol across a paylines from the leftmost towards the rightmost reels.

The game has five reels and four rows and a total of 40 paylines. The symbols include standard card symbols – J, Q, K and A, as well as thematic symbols. During the bonus game bats appear on the reels and they can turn different symbols into the same one.



Wolverine

This game was actually provided by Playtech, which is another industry giant, up there with NetEnt and Microgaming. We probably don’t need to be telling you about Wolverine, you know what this game is about. Even this if game is no longer available, since all Marvel slots have been removed from online casinos, it sure deserved an honourable mention.

Jurassic Park

Another Microgaming slot and another obvious pick. This slot features five reels and three rows and it also comes with 243 paylines. Microgaming acquired a licence to use images and characters from the iconic film this game is based on.

Jurassic Park comes with few bonus features and each of them is triggered randomly. The Raptor Den is a free spins feature which is triggered by the wild scatter and this bonus can be retriggered.

Satoshi’s Secret

Geeks and crypto-currencies are a perfect match, and that’s why we included a Bitcoin-themed slot into our list of geekiest online slots. The name really speaks for itself and what’s very interesting is that this is still the only online slot that’s directly based on the most popular crypto-currency, or any crypto-currency for that matter. This game was developed by a smaller, less-renowned company – Endorphina.

The game features a non-standard layout with six reels instead of five. The game comes with two bonuses – QWERTY bonus and the Trading bonus. The story is the following – you’re assuming the role of a hacker who is raiding fictional bank accounts.