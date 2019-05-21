Finding Free Spins?

For online casino players in the UK, there are a few types of free spin offers available, and a variety of ways in which to make the most of them. Read on for a brief lowdown on what’s on offer, and for links to further information to boost your winnings.

Types of Free Spins

Free spins differ mainly in the number you’ll get with each offer, whether they require a deposit and if they have a wagering requirement attached. The most common type of free spin offer will involve a real cash deposit and will often be part of a welcome bonus or short-term campaign.

More desirable but certainly rarer are no-deposit free spins, and if you’re lucky you might be offered some as part of a sign-up bonus. Loyal customers may be entitled to no-deposit free spins, although obviously, these aren’t quite so free as offers on sign-up, as they require you to have made a deposit with the casino in the past.

Although wagering requirements are the norm when it comes to free spins, every now and then you’ll find wager-free free spins which allow to cash out winnings instantly.

The most sought-after type of free spin is the kind comes with no wagering requirement and is offered with no demands for a deposit. These no-wager, no-deposit free spins are about as good it gets in terms of free spin offers as they amount to free cash being handed to you with no strings attached. Don’t expect too much, though – the number of spins you’ll be given will be low.

Free spin offers come with different amounts of game rounds, typically 100, 50 and 10. You’ll usually find 100 game rounds available as part of a welcome bonus, and 50 for campaign offers and tournaments. Free spins that provide only 10 game rounds are most commonly found in sign-up offers – the low number of spins is off-set by the fact that such offers typically come with no wagering requirement and no deposit necessary.

Where to Find Free Spins

There are a few ways to find free spin offers in the UK. They tend to be included in welcome bonuses – most online casinos will offer a fair amount of free spins in order to entice new players, and some even offer deposit-free free spins as part of a sign-up bonus.

Free spins can also be found as part of short-term campaigns in a casino and may require players to simply make a deposit or may be rewarded for quests within a game. Free spins often feature as competition prizes that are to be shared between several winners.

Online slots sometimes involve tournaments that continue over a few days, and the prizes are often free spins for high scores.

Loyal players can expect to avail themselves of a few free spins as reward for returning to the same casino, depending on how much they’ve deposited and withdrawn in the past, or because they’ve reached a certain level in the casino’s VIP programme. It’s worth contacting customer support directly and asking them for free spins – you may get lucky if you’ve been loyal.

More rarely, free spins will be offered to players who’ve not been active for a while in a particular casino, in an attempt to draw them back on site. The downside is that this type of incentive will almost certainly require a deposit.

Very occasionally free spins form part of the launch of a new game. This isn’t as common as it used to be, but it does happen every once in a while, so keep an eye out for new games and check any incentives they might bring with them.

To keep yourself informed of the best free spin offers in the UK as they’re added to casinos, check this page. It’s regularly updated so make sure you bookmark it for future reference!