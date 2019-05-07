How to Buy an iPhone 6s Screen Repair Kit

Sometimes crap happens! You drop your phone and before you know it your tether to the world is mangled with a cracked or broken screen. Not to fear! There are several options available to you to get your device repaired; some people go to the professionals, where you’ll shell out quite a bit of money for the labor cost. But there are some adventurous people that repair their device on their own, buying a new screen and installing it. Sound too difficult? You have flintstone fingers? Not to worry – removing a broken screen and installing a new one is quite easier than you think.

Screen replacements are one of the most common types of repairs made. The fact that the screen is made from glass makes them vulnerable to damage from being dropped. The large size of the phones also makes them awkward for someone with average-sized hands to hold onto. As a result of high demand, screens and screen replacement kits can be found all over the internet. So how do you choose a screen replacement for iphone 6s ?

People tend to treat their iPhones like they do their cars. They think the dealership is the only place to get top quality maintenance and repairs. You do have other options than the Apple Store when it comes to getting an iPhone 6 screen replacement. One of the most affordable options is to do the job yourself.

There are lots of popular venues that sell the parts you need that are either the genuine article, or quality knock offs made by third party manufacturers. PLUS – there are dozens of websites that feature step by step instructions showing that YOU can make the repair on your own. Some repairs are more difficult than others, but if you follow those instructions carefully you will enjoy the use of your device again! Personally, I recommend Ifixit for the adventurous individual that wants to repair almost any smartphone or tablet. Check them out!