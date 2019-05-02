Hackers Clamoring For Old Insulin Pumps

This is an interesting story of how an obsolete medical device with a security flaw became a must-have for some patients with type 1 diabetes

Medicine Ignored This Insulin Problem. Hackers Solved It – “I’m just a girl living with type 1 diabetes who got tired of waiting.”

