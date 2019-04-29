Spending Cryptocurrency

So we’ve all heard about bitcoin and the other myriad of cyber cheddar out in the virtual world. Earning your currency can be done in a bunch of different ways with varying levels of difficulty. Regardless, once you have your stash, what do you spend it on? Early on, online stores that allowed bitcoin as payment for their products or services rendered were very few and far between. However, over the last several years, online venues of just about everything under the sun has joined the tidal wave of the inevitability to accept cryptocurrencies as a means to further sales.

Now that you have your stash of coin and have wondered what and where to spend it on, allow us to suggest a couple of our favorite online activities that welcome the use of your coin and encourage you to spend, spend, spend!

Fast Food and Restaurants

Yes, you can actually use bitcoin to eat! Not all eateries accept bitcoin, but there are dozens that do. To suggest a few:

Get a Whopper meal at Burger King

Grab a doughnut and a coffee at Dunkin’ Doughnuts

Chill with your Mexican favorites at Chipotle

Have a pizza nigh with Papa Johns

Or snag a delicious wheel of dough at Dominos

Gambling

Who doesn’t like to gamble? Some people love it, some hate it…some can’t help themselves! Besides, the upside is that you may come away with more than you started with – who can argue with that? Before you start – We think that if you want to feel comfortable using cryptocurrencies at an online gambling sites (or anywhere for that matter), you need to be up to speed on what these currencies entail, including their history and how they can be used at online gambling sites. So be sure to research your coin of choice before you start using it as a gambling stake.

Keeping the above in mind, head to Cryptocoin Gambler to help you research your options before hitting up your gambling site of your choice. The info you gain may just increase your chances of walking away with a bulging wallet!

Honestly, there are way to many stores to mention in this article to suggest where to spend your coin. The best advice we can give you is to do your research – check out each store carefully, reviews, how long the store has been active, return policies, etc. Be smart, be cautious and you will do fine when it comes to spending your coin. But, as always, have fun!