Best Online Slots in the UK

Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven

This slot game is themed on one of the greatest sporting achievements ever. It comes packed with great graphics reminiscent of Frankie’s historic day. The slot plays out over 5 reels along with 25 pay lines. The Free Spins Bonuses and few expanding wilds could enhance your gameplay. The aim is to land 3 or more matching symbols. The grand prize comes in the form of 5 Frankie headshots.

Age of the Gods

Age of the Gods is another special slot game to Playtech’s Marvel series. It brings the mythical Greek gods to life. Jammed with 5 reels and 20 pay lines, the game contains many bonuses from several gods. These include Hercules, Poseidon, Athena and Zeus. All offer their powers to form wild bonuses. You can win up to 7,000x your total bet.

Starburst

Starburst? No list of the most popular online slots is complete without this game. Powered by NetEnt, this creation is the favorite of many casino enthusiasts. It boasts 5 reels along with 10 pay lines. The background comprises of luminous beams and stars. The atmosphere of this space-themed slot is further enhanced with huge sparkling gems. Ready to have some good dosage of fun?

Thunderstruck II

Norse Mythology: the lightning, the big man with a hammer! Do you get the picture? You are looking at the Thunderstruck II slot. This online machine is a sequel to its popular predecessor, Thunderstruck. You will find improved graphics and sound effects once you start playing. Packed with 243 Ways to Win, the game contains a series of great features. It takes you through the Great Hall of Great Spins. Ready to have a ball?

A Night Out

This exciting slot game makes players feel like a fun Friday night in town. It has many extras, like dance floor symbol scatter, beer symbol wild, bartender bonus and a progressive jackpot called Dollar Ball. The game has everything you’d expect from a night in town. There are lots of action, lots of lights and lurid cocktails. Join Kat, Roxy, and Cindy on their Night Out!